Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.08.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $84.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.30. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.