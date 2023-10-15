Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 900,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 66,630 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $16,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 1,793.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,689,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,172,000 after buying an additional 2,547,532 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 10.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,303,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,188,000 after purchasing an additional 571,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Ares Capital by 98.0% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 899,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 445,075 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.26 million. Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

