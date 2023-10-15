Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Up 29.4% in September

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,154,400 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 1,664,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.6 days.

Aritzia Stock Down 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $41.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATZAF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Aritzia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

