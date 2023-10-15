Ark Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $85.65 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $85.65 million and approximately $20.47 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001809 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002433 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002025 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002921 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 176,256,266 coins and its circulating supply is 176,257,050 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.