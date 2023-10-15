Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the September 15th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ARTNA opened at $40.86 on Friday. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.18.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.284 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after buying an additional 115,061 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

