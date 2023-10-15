Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Short Interest Up 15.6% in September

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the September 15th total of 57,100 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, CEO Paul P. Warley acquired 34,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,079.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gregory C. Thompson acquired 17,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,999.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul P. Warley acquired 34,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $99,999.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,079.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ASTI opened at $1.25 on Friday. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $1,494.00. The firm has a market cap of $431,250.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.10.

Ascent Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:ASTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($66.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Ascent Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 9,484.43% and a negative return on equity of 7,017.74%.

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers.

