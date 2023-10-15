ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 550 ($6.73) to GBX 500 ($6.12) in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 725 ($8.87) to GBX 485 ($5.94) in a research report on Monday, June 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASOS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ASOS from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 450 ($5.51) to GBX 445 ($5.45) in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $694.38.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ASOS has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $12.03.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

