ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 450 ($5.51) to GBX 445 ($5.45) in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 550 ($6.73) to GBX 500 ($6.12) in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASOMY
ASOS Stock Performance
About ASOS
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ASOS
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.