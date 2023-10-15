ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 450 ($5.51) to GBX 445 ($5.45) in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 550 ($6.73) to GBX 500 ($6.12) in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get ASOS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASOMY

ASOS Stock Performance

About ASOS

ASOMY opened at $4.71 on Friday. ASOS has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.

(Get Free Report

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.