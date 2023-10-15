Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Short Interest Update

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Asset Entities Trading Up 2.9 %

ASST stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. Asset Entities has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative return on equity of 99.24% and a negative net margin of 966.12%.

Institutional Trading of Asset Entities

Asset Entities Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASST. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Asset Entities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Asset Entities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Asset Entities by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It also designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Asset Entities Inc is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

