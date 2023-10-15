Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Short Interest Update

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Asset Entities Trading Up 2.9 %
ASST stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. Asset Entities has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $6.98.
Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative return on equity of 99.24% and a negative net margin of 966.12%.
Institutional Trading of Asset Entities
Asset Entities Company Profile
Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It also designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Asset Entities Inc is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.
