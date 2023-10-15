Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,198 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Amgen worth $76,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. HSBC began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.10. 3,473,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,243. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.