Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,083 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,805 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $109,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Adobe Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $10.87 on Friday, hitting $548.76. 2,834,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,542. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $530.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $574.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

