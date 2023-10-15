Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,252 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.46. 4,583,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.30 and its 200 day moving average is $135.99. The company has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

