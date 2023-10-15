Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for approximately 0.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of Equinix worth $152,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 9,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $823.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $742.64. 263,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,692. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.61 and a 1-year high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $754.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $750.77.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.32%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.