Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,003,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178,109 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $72,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 20.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 61.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 3.2 %

IAU stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. 9,630,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,061,719. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.86.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.