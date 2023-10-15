Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,578 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Equity Residential worth $51,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 17.7% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.89. 1,935,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 119.91%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

