Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $44.94 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,368 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $44,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 42.9% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $372,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 269.8% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 59,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 43,259 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.79. 6,445,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,289,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.68. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.83 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 369,235 shares of company stock worth $41,384,996. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.