Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $53.75 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 299,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $53,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.8% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $3,303,000. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,759,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.27 and a 200-day moving average of $174.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.54 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.