Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $53.75 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,878 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $53,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,095,000 after buying an additional 414,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,759,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.27 and a 200-day moving average of $174.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.54 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

