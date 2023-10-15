Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $59.61 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.22% of AvalonBay Communities worth $59,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.44.

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,675. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $198.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.03 and a 200-day moving average of $180.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. The company had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

