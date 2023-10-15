Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $69.71 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,218,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,850 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.22% of VICI Properties worth $69,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 73,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 106,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,652 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,012,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after purchasing an additional 29,584 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,737,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,882. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 76.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

