Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $72.53 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,751 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Digital Realty Trust worth $72,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 485.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 19,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.60. 1,472,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,870. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $133.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 378.30%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

