Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $76.92 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $76,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $535,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.56. 2,245,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,270. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $173.83 and a one year high of $220.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.83.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.47%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

