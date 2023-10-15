Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $85.95 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,989 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Realty Income worth $85,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,784,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,284,000 after acquiring an additional 332,782 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 14.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 165,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after buying an additional 21,037 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 29.0% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 194,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after buying an additional 43,737 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 212,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 16.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.89.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.59. 3,231,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,330,152. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.70. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $68.85.

The firm also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

