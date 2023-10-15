Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 530,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $52,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3,222.2% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,780,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,931. The stock has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.31.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

