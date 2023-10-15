Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 23,432 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,432 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $74,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.75. 4,319,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.