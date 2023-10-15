Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,032,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $105,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.77. 14,413,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,239,822. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.