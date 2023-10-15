Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $48,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $489.19.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $6.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $441.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,198. The company has a 50 day moving average of $432.74 and a 200 day moving average of $452.11. The stock has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $388.10 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.07%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

