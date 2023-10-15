Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,131 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $84,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.23.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $355.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,316,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,822,896. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $406.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.51 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $157.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

