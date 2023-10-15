Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 13,695 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,044 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 13,695 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $57,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,728,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,001,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,710,000 after purchasing an additional 652,439 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,025,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at $7,009,914.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,092,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,479. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.11 and a 200 day moving average of $223.89. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $265.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.90.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

