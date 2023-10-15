Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,432 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,399 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $53,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 93,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.2% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.75. 1,874,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,378. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.62.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

