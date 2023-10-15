Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 17,201 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,836,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,201 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $64,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,001.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,166,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,965,275,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493,441 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 131.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,287,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,002,000 after buying an additional 5,337,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 1,723,720 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 319.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after buying an additional 677,605 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 503.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 809,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.18. 1,651,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,772. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $36.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

