Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,780 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,774 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $62,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded down $6.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.91. 8,222,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,630,066. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $131.37 and a one year high of $243.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.58. The company has a market cap of $111.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.