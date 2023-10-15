Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 23,947 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,947 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $48,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

General Electric Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,655,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,812. The stock has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $117.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

