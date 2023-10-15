Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,543 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $59,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $7.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,091. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.56 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.