Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 41,740 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,740 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $79,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.8% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.4 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,119,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.