Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,224 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $48,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $6,709,000. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $489.19.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $6.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $441.06. 1,520,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $388.10 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $432.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.07%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

