Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Update

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ASBFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Liberum Capital raised Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Investec raised shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,900.00.

Shares of ASBFY opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $27.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

