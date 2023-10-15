Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Trading Down 13.6 %
ATHX opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
