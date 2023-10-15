Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Trading Down 13.6 %

ATHX opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Athersys Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Athersys by 45.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 841,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth $45,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

