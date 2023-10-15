Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Short Interest Up 14.7% in September

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the September 15th total of 154,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Lithium from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATLX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Atlas Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Atlas Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLX opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81. Atlas Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Atlas Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates Minas Gerais Lithium Project, which consists of 57 mineral rights covering an area of 58,774 acres and located in northeastern Minas Gerais in Brazil; and Northeastern Brazil Lithium Project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres, which is located in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.