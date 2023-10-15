AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Trimmed by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,496,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,325 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $55,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,070,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,008 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,839,000 after purchasing an additional 530,478 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.36. 34,127,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,636,133. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

