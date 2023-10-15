Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as low as C$0.71. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 32,819 shares.
Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Augusta Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th.
Augusta Gold Company Profile
Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.
