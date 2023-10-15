Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as low as C$0.71. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 32,819 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Augusta Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Augusta Gold Stock Up 5.8 %

Augusta Gold Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.75 million, a P/E ratio of -24.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

