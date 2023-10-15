Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Short Interest Up 20.0% in September

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Technology Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 31.0% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 261,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 61,901 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 897.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 174,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 157,424 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,481,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $185,000. 54.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Aurora Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $11.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65.

About Aurora Technology Acquisition

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

