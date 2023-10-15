AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 1,446 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $426.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $471.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.81 and a 1 year high of $564.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.29.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

