AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 413,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $332,276,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,998,000 after buying an additional 2,738,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $41.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

