AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 3,200 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

Shares of DE stock opened at $380.66 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.30.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

