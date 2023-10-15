AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 120,000 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,716,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Prologis by 69,785.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,082 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 12,581.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $232,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Read Our Latest Report on PLD

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $109.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.40 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.