AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,603 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,781 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $658,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Northcoast Research began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,793.95.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,552.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,522.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,527.42. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,249.36 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $40.51 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

