authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the September 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

authID Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AUID opened at $7.90 on Friday. authID has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 7,626.66% and a negative return on equity of 1,148.00%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On authID

In other news, major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $132,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 940,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,060,290.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in authID by 188.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in authID during the first quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in authID during the first quarter worth $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in authID by 138.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in authID by 353.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 41,376 shares during the period.

authID Company Profile

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

