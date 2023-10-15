Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Lowered to $95.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALV. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Danske downgraded shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.08.

ALV stock opened at $94.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $71.29 and a 12 month high of $103.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.01 and its 200 day moving average is $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.93%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Autoliv by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after acquiring an additional 945,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,916,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after acquiring an additional 854,212 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Autoliv by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 898,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after acquiring an additional 480,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

