Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.50

Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,234 shares changing hands.
Automax Motors Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.50. The stock has a market cap of £4.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43.
Automax Motors Company Profile
Automax Motors Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in offering domain monetization and mobile digital advertising services to advertisers, advertising agencies, app developers, and domain owners. The company was formerly known as Matomy Media Group Ltd and changed its name to Automax Motors Ltd.
